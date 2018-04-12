It has been a good matchday six for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko who returned to winning ways after recent defeats.

Ghana Premier League wrap: Hearts, Kotoko bounce back, as Liberty stun Ashgold

Having fallen to Berekum Chelsea and Ashanti Gold respectively over the weekend, the giants picked themselves up for three points to intensify the chase for leaders Ashanti Gold, who received a shock on the road.

At Cape Coast, Selasie Bakai, Joseph Esso and Cosmos Dauda scored to hand the Phobians a 3-1 win over 2015-16 champions Wa All Stars. Kingsley Osei fetched the Northern Blues' consolation from the spot. Hearts have moved to second on the log while All Stars hold the 13th position.

Kotoko, like Hearts, have 10 points to their name following a 2-1 home triumph over Ebusua Dwarfs. Frederick Boateng netted the winning goal eight minutes to full-time after Solomon Gyasi cancelled Obed Owusu's opener for the Kumasi-based side.

The Porcupine Warriors sit three points behind leaders Ashanti Gold who suffered a 1-0 upset at Liberty Professionals. Elvis Kyei Baffour's goal has lifted to 11th position the Scientific Soccer Lads, who sat bottom of the table coming into the matchday.

Medeama currently tie Hearts and Kotoko on points, all due to their impressive 2-1 triumph at tenth-placed Wafa. Justice Blay and Kwesi Donsu were the heroes for the Yellow and Mauves. Wafa scored through Charles Boateng.

Inter Allies have lost the second position following a 1-0 defeat to Elmina Sharks. Now fifth, the Eleven-Is-To-One were undone by Tanko Mohammed's goal. Sharks place one position below Allies.

For the third time running, Dreams failed to pick three points following a good start to the campaign. A 2-1 loss at Bechem United is their latest setback, owing to a Hafiz Konkoni double. Zuberu Sharani scored the consolation.

It was another merciless day for Aduana Stars. Having scored six goals in each of their last two matches in all competitions, the Fire Boys ran riot once again with a 4-1 victory over new boys Eleven Wonders. Nathaniel Asamoah, Hafiz Adams, Sam Adams and Gideon Obeng Kyeremeh were on the score sheet for the home side, while Cisse Salifu scored Wonders' only goal. Yusif Abubakar's outfit have, thus, moved to ninth on the table, five places above the debutants.

The game between Karela United and Berekum Chelsea is set for Thursday.