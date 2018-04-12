FC Ifeanyi Ubah head coach Ladan Bosso feels his side still have a lot to improve upon after they secured a 3-1 victory over Sunshine Stars in a Nigerian topflight encounter.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah are still work in progress - Ladan Bosso

The visitors gained the lead through Sikiru Alimi but Patrick Ikeokwu leveled matters in the first half before second-half strikes from Issif Traore and Alaekwe Chijioke guaranteed the hosts' victory.

And the former El Kanemi Warriors gaffer, who was delighted with the result in Nnewi, revealed that their home win over Henry Abiodun's men was well planned for.

"We looked at the records and discovered that they have always shinned against the south-Eastern teams," Bosso told Goal.

"They picked draws at Enugu Rangers, Abia Warriors, and Heartland and we felt that if they can do it against our neighbours, then we must be careful with them.

"So we told ourselves that it won't happen against us in Nnewi and that's why we had our plans and primary target on getting the maximum points.

"We also thought whatever came after the three points would be like an add-on. I think that those two extra goals would help us reduce our deficit and the result we got was an expected end."

Reflecting on their 4-0 thumping at Kano Pillars: "God has destined it to happen that way. That was the first time we managed to play in Kano without conceding in 60 minutes.

"But immediately we conceded the first goal from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, my players were down psychologically.

"I've told the players not to get frustrated by any pressure or antic from the home team, fans or anyone no matter the situation.

"Despite all, we have begun scoring goals - six in two games at home. We are still work in progress and must not lose our focus."