Wikki Tourist's Victor Alegbe has expressed his concerns over his side's inconsistent form in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Victor Alegbe worried about Wikki Tourist's inconsistency

The Giant Elephants have won six of their eight home games this season but were also held on two occasions including the latest 1-1 draw against Kano Pillars.

Bala Nikyu's men were hoping for a double home win against the Sai Masu Gida Boys through Nafiu Kabuga's 22nd-minute strike from the spot.

However, Ibrahim Alhassan's leveler before the half-hour mark dented the Giant Elephants' hopes and the midfielder is frustrated by their inability to win in spite their good display.

"We did our best to beat Kano Pillars but we could not win the match," Alegbe told Goal.

"It was a difficult game for us. Though we scored first and created many chances still with all our efforts, we failed to get the winning goal.

"The draw was not good enough for us because we needed to win as we have not picked any point away from home this season. It is sad that we have now dropped points twice at home.

"Honestly, we always do well in training and plan well for our matches but I don't understand why we have not been able to win all our games at home and even pick points away.

"Our coach [Bala Nikyu] is doing his very best and he is always there for us like a father and psyches us up too.

"We wanted to win our back-to-back home matches to improve our position. But unfortunately, we failed to do it. I'm really concerned about our inconsistency."