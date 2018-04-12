Katsina United’s Obinna Eleje is thrilled to crown his first league start of the season with a goal after getting the curtain raiser for the Chanji Boys in their 2-1 home win over Rivers United last weekend.

First goal, first start of the season thrills Katsina United’s Eleje

The forward rewarded his coach’s confidence in him with the opening goal against the Pride of Rivers and also had a hand in the winning goal scored by Martin Ursule.

“I always say that it is the joy of every player to get to play because that is what we are paid to do and now that I have started playing I am really delighted and even happier that I got a goal - my first goal of the season against Rivers United,” Eleje told Goal.

“I never allowed my lack of playing time to worry me. I just waited for my time and continued training very hard. I have played some games that I have started from the bench but I was told that I would start the game with Rivers United and I see it as another opportunity to show what I can do.

“We played very well against Rivers United and when the chance came for me to score from the free kick early in the game, I took my chance and we were a goal up. I will continue to give my best knowing that it is only that, that will guarantee me more playing time.”

Eleje believes that Katsina United can finish even higher than their present fourth spot in the league table where they have garnered 23 points from 16 matches and he has charged his teammates to strive to make life harder for Abia Warriors in their next game.

“It is not by sheer luck that we are fourth in the league table presently," he continued.

"We have put in so much hard work to get here and we must maintain it because I believe we have what it takes to finish the season better than the top four.

“We need to stick together and remain focused ahead of our game with Abia Warriors in Umuahia. They have shown that they are tough side at home and away but we can also show them that we have what it takes to surprise them at home."