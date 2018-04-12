Ikechukwu Nwani believes that Nasarawa United can secure their first away win against MFM who suffered a home defeat in their Caf Confederation Cup playoff round tie with Djoliba AC.

Nasarawa United’s Ikechukwu Nwani eyes win at MFM

The Olukoya Boys were second best against the Malians for most part of the encounter before they conceded a goal in the second half to make it a huge task in Bamako but Nwani charged his teammates to use their hosts’ unfortunate circumstance to their advantage on Thursday.

“It is all about the three points because we know that MFM are yet to recover from their home loss to Djoliba in the Caf Confederation Cup and we can use this situation to our advantage as we go in search of our first away win,” Nwani told Goal.

“We had a good game against Katsina United and we can build on the result we had in that match against MFM who may still be fatigued and are yet to recover from losing at home in a continental game. We can capitalize on that and pull a surprise because you never can tell in football.

“This is a season that we are yet to do well especially from our games and it is believed that if we are able to pick at least a point from the tie with MFM, it will enable us to break our bad results from away games. This is the right time for us to do so.”

Nwani has scored two goals and also made two assists for the Solid Miners to help them move to 14th in the league table with 19 points from 15 games.