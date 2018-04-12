Real Madrid vs Juventus team news: Ronaldo makes 150th Champions League appearance as Bale starts

Gareth Bale will start Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo makes his 150th appearance in the competition.

The Spanish side boast a 3-0 lead from the first leg and have elected to give the Welshman the opportunity to shine in the starting XI, with Karim Benzema relegated to the bench.

Ronaldo, who scored a sensational overhead kick in the first leg, has scored in all six of his Champions League games against Juve and he has hit the net in every appearance in the competition this term, while Madrid are looking to secure a place in the Champions League semi-final for a record eighth consecutive season.

The Portugal star is the third-most capped player in Champions League history, behind Barcelona icon Xavi (151) and former Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas (167).

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane had to make alterations in his defence, with Sergio Ramos suspended and Nacho Fernandes injured. Consequently, Jesus Vallejo has been given the nod to partner Raphael Varane in the middle of the defence.

Juventus face an uphill struggle to overcome a three-goal deficit but will have been inspired by Roma's success over Barcelona on Tuesday.

Head coach Max Allegri has opted for a 4-3-3 formation, meaning that Juan Cuadrado is benched, with Blaise Matuidi starting in the midfield.

Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur are both banned for the Serie A side.

Real Madrid starting XI : Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Vallejo, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco; Bale, Ronaldo

Subs: Casilla, Benzema, Theo, Lucas, Llorente, Asensio, Kovacic

Juventus City starting XI : Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; D. Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic

Subs: Szczesny, Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Asamoah, Marchisio, Sturaro, Cuadrado