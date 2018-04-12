Indian Super League (ISL) sides Jamshedpur and FC Goa will meet in the third quarter-final of the 2018 Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Thursday.

Game Super Cup 2018: Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa

Date

Thursday, April 12

Time

4:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Super Cup. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/2 HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



TEAM NEWS

JAMSHEDPUR FC:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Key Players: Priori, Belfort, Jairu.

FC GOA:

Injured:



Doubtful: None



Key Players: Coro, Bedia, Boumous.





GAME PREVIEW

Jamshedpur and Goa have already met twice this year in ISL. The latter won their home fixture 2-1 but Steve Coppell's side were hurt by questionable refereeing decisions. In the return leg, both goalkeepers saw red but the Gaurs beat the Men of Steel 3-0 to reach the play-offs.

FC Goa are yet to face an I-League team in the Super Cup. With Sergio Lobera on leave, Derrick Pereira is the man-in-charge and the side has looked no different with regards to their style of play. In the last round, ATK faced the full range of Goa's passing and were swept out of the park despite the absence of a key player in Manuel Lanzarote.

In his absence, it is Hugo Boumous who has taken up the mantle in midfield along with the influential Edu Bedia. The key to getting past Goa is either by matching up to their midfield - which could prove to be a daunting task - or by absorbing the pressure and taking the game to Naveen Kumar through counter-attacks. Steve Coppell's teams have mastered the latter.

For Jamshedpur, the presence of Wellington Priori in midfield is crucial. He is not only capable of maintaining the rhythm of the team but can also pull off something out of nothing in front of goal.

The Tata Steel-owned team will have to sort out their attacking woes, with Kervens Belfort yet to score a goal in the season. Their pre-quarter fixture needed a penalty shoot-out to determine the winner and the star of that night was goalkeeper Sanjiban Ghosh.

Sanjiban is at his confident best after a heroic shoot-out performance and he is set to face the full force of Ferran Corominas and co. on Thursday at the Kalinga Stadium.