Rakitic set for surgery on fractured finger as Barcelona woe continues

Ivan Rakitic suffered a fractured finger during Barcelona's Champions League defeat to Roma on Tuesday, the club have confirmed.

The Croatia international played the entire match as Barca lost 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico, a defeat which saw them exit the Champions League on away goals after winning the first leg 4-1.

Rakitic will have to undergo surgery to correct the issue and is to have the procedure on Wednesday.

Barca have not said how long they expect him to be out for, with further communication expected after his operation.

"During the course of Tuesday’s match, Ivan Rakitic took a hit to the first finger of his left hand," a club statement said.

"This morning’s tests have confirmed that he has a fractured metatarsal bone.

"The Croatian will undergo surgery this evening, after which a statement will be issued to explain how the operation went and how long the player is expected to be out of action".

Ernesto Valverde's men are next in action against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, with Rakitic likely to be a doubt for that encounter.