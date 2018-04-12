AFC Cup 2018: Three-star Abahani ease past lacklustre Aizawl

Aizawl continued their disappointing run in AFC Cup 2018 as they slumped to their third straight defeat (0-3) against Abahani Limited Dhaka, in a Group E match in Guwahati on Wednesday.

AFC Cup 2018: Three-star Abahani no match for lacklustre Aizawl

Rubel Miya (2') opened the scoring for Abahani which was doubled by Ndukaku Alison (17') just after the first-quarter. The ten-time Bangladesh Federation Cup-winners thrust the final nail on the coffin when Seiya Kojima (37') scored the third, assisted by Sunday Chizoba.

Aizawl head coach Santosh Kashyap was unhappy with the performance of his goalkeeper Avilash Paul against Bengaluru FC and it was no surprise that the custodian was relegated to the bench. Lalawmpuia started under the stick.

It was startling to find Romanian Andrei Ionescu on the bench with Lalkhawpuimawia starting in his place. The third and final change was in the form of Tea who slotted in at his usual left wing back position replacing L Khawlring.

Abahani coach Saiful Bari Titu, also rang in the changes after losing 1-0 to Bengaluru FC. T Badsha, M Miah, S Rana were all left out of the starting lineup and in came Sunday Chizoba, Rayhan Hasan and Emon Mahmud.

It was a brisk start to the match as the Dhaka-based side drew first blood when Rubel Miya found the top left corner of the net with a lobbed chip from the right which outfoxed goalkeeper Lalawmpuia.

Abahani continued to dominate possession after the goal and their midfield duo of Mahmud and Chowdhury were setting the tunes in the attacking third.

Harbouring the initial onslaught, Aizawl slowly started to grow in the game as Leonce Dodoz and Albert Zohmingmawia burnt their pace on the flanks.

But Aizawl's defence was breached for the second time within the first 20 minutes and this time from a flag-kick delivered by Waly Faisal. The in-swinging floater met the head of Sunday Chizobi who headed it down towards goal. R Laldinliana mad a half-hearted clearance from the goal-line and the rebound fell for Ndukaku Alison who tapped in from close range to give Abahani a two-goal lead.

Aizawl could have pulled one back when Alfred Jaryan rifled a shot from the centre of the box following a corner but his effort was cleared from the goalline by Rayhan Hasan.

The Reds kept knocking at the goal and pressed high up the pitch to force the opponent into silly errors. Dodoz snatched possession in the attacking third and squared off to Jaryan, who let fly a shot which went whiskers wide from the target.

Just under the 40th-minute mark, Abahani found the net for the third time. An inch-perfect cross by Faisal from the left was headed down by Chizoba to the feet of Seiya Kojima who slotted it into the bottom corner with power and precision.

Ionescu was thrown into the equation in the second half and Aizawl started weaving passes in midfield but lack of imagination in the attacking third was not helping their cause. Dodoz tried to take things into his own hands for a couple of times but a bunch of blue shirts would always outnumber the Ivorian.

It was evident from their gameplay that the six-time Bangladesh Premier league winners had taken the foot off the pedal and were more concentrated on defending their three-goal lead, rather than adding to their tally.

15 minutes from regulation time, a brilliant run from Tea down the left flank opened up Abahanis's defence. The wing-back laid the ball off to Khawlring, who missed his footing and volleyed the attempt wide of the target.

Although Aizawl kept piling the pressure in the dying minutes of the match, a steady Abahani defence saw off the danger.

The two sides will again cross each other's path on the next matchday on April 25, when Abahani will play host to Aizawl at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, in Dhaka.