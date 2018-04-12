FC Goa will be vying for a semi-final spot when they meet Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on Thursday.

Super Cup 2018: FC Goa's Derrick Pereira - Will start the match on a positive note

The Gaurs paved their way into the final eight on account of their 3-1 win over ATK on April 3. Coincidentally, Goa had beaten ATK 5-1 before the 3-0 defeat of the Men of Steel in the regular season of the last edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) as well.

Ahead of the match, FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira has maintained that his side are in a good shape to take on Jamshedpur FC.

"What I see is that there is a good atmosphere among the (FC Goa) players. Mentally, they are in a good shape. [There are] a few niggles here and there but we are all working hard. The important part is that everybody is working together as a team and longing to put up our best performance tomorrow (Thursday)," he said.

When asked about the long break in between the matches, the former Salgaocar FC gaffer replied, "There are positive and negatives. The positives are like the players have gotten time to recover from their niggles. The negatives are like there wasn't much of a regular competition in between. So it could be a little difficult to settle in tomorrow's match initially, but I am sure my players would start the match on a positive note."

