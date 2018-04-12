AFC Leopards players down tools over unpaid arrears

AFC Leopards players downed tools on Wednesday demanding for unpaid salaries and allowances.

Goal understands that players are yet to receive their pay for March; something that forced players to sit out of Wednesday’s training session.

Less than 10 players turned up at the training but did not go through their paces unless their salaries are cleared.

According to sources who talked to Goal, the management has promised to ‘clear’ the arrears by Thursday, but the players have vowed not to show up for training or even the weekend’s league match against Zoo FC, unless the arrears are cleared.

A number of KPL clubs are struggling to take care of their wage bills after the league lost its title sponsor early in January.

Other than the salary issue, Ingwe is also in the race to find a new coach with the caretaker coach, Dennis Kitambi set to exit The Den on May 8.

The Tanzanian, who took over the team following the sacking of Robert Matano, is set to link up with his former boss, Stewart Hall in Bangladesh.