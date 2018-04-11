Dejan Lovren admits that Liverpool hold regret over the way they started the season, and says the club will be aiming to take Manchester City's Premier League crown next season.

Lovren reveals Liverpool's regret as Reds target Man City's title next season

Liverpool struggled for consistency at the start of the season, drawing with the likes of Watford, Burnley and Newcastle United, whilst also losing 5-0 to City at the Etihad Stadium.

Lovren admits that the Reds regret their inability to string wins together, though he maintains that he and his team-mates will learn from the experience next season, as they aim to once again dethrone City having knocked them out of the Champions League at the quarter-finals stage.

“Definitely. The regret is definitely the first six or seven games of the season in the Premier League,” Lovren said, per the Daily Telegraph .

“We had many draws and they took us out of the first place. I would say we didn't have any luck with injuries again and City didn't have injuries all season.

"We didn't catch up well from the beginning. They deserve to be champions but we are in good shape now and hopefully we can go to the final and it can be a good season for us. Also, we need to finish in the top four for next season.

“I'm definitely confident that next season we can push everyone, even ourselves to do better from the beginning to the end.”

The Reds are currently third in the Premier League table, 17 points behind leaders City, who can win the title this weekend.

City need to beat Tottenham on Saturday and hope Manchester United lose at home to West Brom 24 hours later to be confirmed as champions.

Jurgen Klopp's men, meanwhile, lie a total of 10 points clear of Chelsea in fifth, though they are level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham having played a game more.