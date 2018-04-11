The Premier Soccer League has decided to reschedule the Kaizer Chiefs v Platinum Stars match.

PSL moves the Kaizer Chiefs v Platinum Stars match

The encounter was initially scheduled for April 14 at 20h15 at the FNB Stadium, but due to the passing away of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, it has now be moved to Sunday afternoon.

Madikizela-Mandela's funeral will be held at the Orlando Stadium, a few kilometres away from the FNB Stadium, and according to the PSL, the Nascrec precinct will be used for parking and other arrangements by those will be attending the funeral.

“The match has been rescheduled in light of the funeral of the late struggle icon Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela and the fact that the Nasrec precinct will be used for parking and other arrangements by many funeral goers,” said the PSL in a statement.

Amakhosi also released their own statement confirming the new date and kickoff time.

"The match between Kaizer Chiefs and Platinum Stars has been moved from the initially scheduled date of Saturday, 14 April to the new date of Sunday, 15 April, with the kick-off time set for 15:00. The Absa Premiership game will still take place at FNB Stadium," said the club on their official website.

"The match is shifted as a respect for the funeral of the late anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Mandela. Mama Winnie’s funeral is taking place on Saturday at Orlando Stadium," the club confirmed.

Chiefs are currently lying fourth on the PSL log with 39 points, and following their 3-0 loss to Chippa United, their chances of winning the league title are very slim, although they're still mathematically in the race.

They will be desperate to redeem themselves with a win over Dikwena, who need to beat Chiefs to keep their hopes of surviving relegation alive as they're currently sitting at the bottom of the log with less than five league matches to go before the end of the season.