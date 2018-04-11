Blatter slams FIFA's World Cup bid process

Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter says he is shocked at a rule in the World Cup bidding process that could allow a task force to disqualify a candidate before a democratic vote is held.

In 2011, the FIFA Congress, involving 211 member associations with one vote each, was given the right to choose the World Cup hosts after a change proposed by Blatter while he was president.

The first hosting decision since then will be in June at the Congress in Moscow, where there are only two - a joint United States/Canada/Mexico proposal and one from Morocco.

However, the two bids must pass a technical inspection from a five-man task force, with the power to disqualify a candidate if their proposal is considered not up to scratch.

Blatter, banned in 2015 for six years for unethical conduct, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and believes he can get the suspension reversed.

He says both candidates should have the right to present their bids to Congress.

Blatter said he was concerned a "special task force" will be given power "to decide who will be a candidate or not".

Before 2011, World Cup hosting was decided by FIFA's executive committee, which had 24 members at the time.

But the previous bidding process, for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, became embroiled in allegations of illegitimate attempts to influence the committee's voting members.

The finals were awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively after a 2010 vote. A subsequent FIFA investigation detailed numerous attempts to influence voters but there was no suggestion the race should be re-run.

Blatter, FIFA president from 1998-2015, was also wary of the new 48-team format for the 2026 World Cup, up from 32 countries.

There will be 16 groups of three, with the top two qualifying for the round of 32. One team in each group will not play on a given match day.

"We will see what will happen with 48 teams but one thing cannot be done - to play in groups of three because we had this problem in 1982 in Spain," Blatter said.

In that tournament, the second round had four groups of three teams, with the winners qualifying for the semi-finals.

The format was never used again during Blatter's tenure.

The 82-year-old was also wary of the video assistant referee (VAR) system, approved by soccer's rule-making body IFAB in March for this year's World Cup.

"I think it ... is going too fast.

"Most of the referees have never worked this system ... I think it is not very clever."

Blatter said when VAR was first mooted, the idea was to give teams the right to challenge decisions, as in tennis or cricket. But, under the system approved in March, the referee or the video assistant decides when to review a decision.