EXTRA TIME: Gervinho applauds Roma after comeback win over Barcelona

Hebei China Fortune forward Gevrinho has praised Roma for staging an incredible comeback win over Spanish giants Barcelona in Tuesday's Uefa Champions League game.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men overturned a 4-1 deficit from the first leg to reach the semi-final on away goals, after a 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas sparked jubilation across the Italian capital.

And the Cote d’Ivoire international who spent three seasons with Roma before moving to China in 2016, has commended his former team for the spirited display.