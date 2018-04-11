News

RB Liepzig’s Naby Keita to face Marseille despite injury

Goal.com
RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has said that Naby Keita will be available for selection in Thursday's Uefa Europa League tie against Marseille.

The Liverpool-bound midfielder is set to make his fifth appearance in the competition this term as Leipzig look to consolidate on their 1-0 advantage from the first leg over Rudi Garcia's charges.

The Guinea international limped off in the Bulls' 4-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Monday after colliding with goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Keita could only feature for 76 minutes in Monday’s league game and Hasenhuettl has ruled out any serious threat as regards the midfielder’s fitness.

"Thankfully, it's just a hip bruise, so hopefully there is no threat for Thursday," Hasenhuettl was quoted as saying by The Guardian.



