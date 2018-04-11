Super Cup 2018: Mohun Bagan 3-1 Shillong Lajong - Mariners sail into the semifinal

A dominant Mohun Bagan beat Shillong Lajong 3-1 in the second quarterfinal clash of the ongoing Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

SK. Faiaz (12'), Nikhil Kadam (22') and Akram Moghrabi (60') registered their name on the scoresheet to seal a comfortable win for their side. Abdoulaye Koffi (28') scored the consolation goal for the north-eastern club.

Sankarlal Chakraborty fielded an unchanged starting lineup which had defeated Churchill in the round-of-16. Alison Kharsyntiew, on the other hand, made one change in the Lajong lineup. Young defender Kenstar Kharshong replaced South Korean centre-back Juho-Ooh.

Mohun Bagan dominated proceedings right from the beginning and broke the deadlock in the 12th minute. Aser Dipanda lobbed the ball from the edge of the box eyeing Faiaz's run. Faiaz received the ball and slotted it past Lachenpa at the near post.

The early goal boosted Bagan's confidence and they controlled the match. The dominance led to Nikhil Kadam doubling Bagan's lead. The winger unleashed a shot from outside the box which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

There was plenty of drama after the Green and Maroons' second goal. Shillong Lajong earned a penalty in the 25th minute after Kinshuk Debnath had pushed Sheen Stevenson inside the box. Skipper Samuel Lalmuanpuia failed to convert the spot-kick as his weak shot was easily saved by Shilton Paul.

Lajong pulled one back in the three minutes later. Kynsailang Khonsit forwarded a long ball into the box and Abdoulaye Koffi took advantage of a misunderstanding between Eze Kingsley and Kinshuk and headed the ball into the net.

Alison's men started the second half on a positive note and looked hungry for an equaliser. But in the 60th minute, Akram Moghrabi scored the third goal to spoil Lajong's efforts. The Lebanese striker met a curling cross from Arijit Bagui inside the box and executed a diving header to perfection to make it 3-1.

Mohun Bagan will now meet the winner of Bengaluru FC and NEROCA FC in the semifinal.