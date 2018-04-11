Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi has lauded his young players for making massive steps to maturity after a 'disastrous' 2018.

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi lauds 'young players'

The 2008 league champions are currently top the standings with 23 points, and the tactician, after winning the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for February says the strategy is working.

“We added a bit of experience in the squad but most importantly the young players learned from last year’s games. A lot of them had little or no experience but now they look quite at home. They play fearlessly and implement our strategies better hence the results.

The league is very competitive and long so we are just taking one game as it comes and play to win every match. It is the points gathered here and there that culminate into a season’s performance.”

Kimanzi beat Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr by two votes to win the award.