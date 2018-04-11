Janjetovic's 4-yr Wanderers A-League deal

Western Sydney have signed goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic to a new deal that will keep him at the A-League club until at least the end of 2022/23.

The western Sydney local has impressed for the Wanderers since switching from Sydney FC in December 2016, notching up 59 appearances in all competitions.

Janjetovic has been a standout this season for the Wanderers, leading the league in saves and passing accuracy for goalkeepers, and playing every minute of 2017/18.

As the Wanderers prepared for Sunday's crucial final-round match against Adelaide United, Janjetovic said he was ecstatic to secure his future with Western Sydney.

"There are some exciting things planned for this club and I just want to be a part of it," Janjetovic said.

"I'm happy to be a part of the future and I'm looking forward to seeing what unfolds in the coming years."

The 30-year-old said he felt his game had gone to another level since joining the club.

"It's been great to me; I've got great support by my side," he said.

"The whole season, I feel like I've been improving and I'm growing as a player every week.

"Nothing made more sense than staying at the Wanderers."