Gor Mahia have named almost a completely different squad from the one that played SuperSport United on Sunday as they prepare to take on Wazito FC in a Kenyan Premier League match.

TEAM NEWS: Near complete overhaul in Gor Mahia squad to face Wazito

Meddie Kagere and Humphrey Mieno are among the names retained by coach Dylan Kerr who has also summoned Kevin Omondi and Ephraim Guikan for the midweek clash.

Shaban Odhonji replaced Boniface Oluoch in goal with Cercidy Okello and Lawrence Juma also being called.

Captain Haron Shakava has been named on the bench alongside Jacques Tuyisenge while George Odhiambo is left out of the matchday squad.

Starting XI: Shaban Odhoji, Joachim Oluoch, Humphrey Mieno, Charles Momanyi, Samuel Onyango, Cercidy Okeyo, Kevin Omondi, Benard Ondieki, Ephrem Guikan, Lawrence Juma, Meddie Kagere.

Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Asudi Raphael, Innocent Wafula, Haron Shakava, Bonface Omondi, Jaques Tuyisenge, Lokuwam Eliud.