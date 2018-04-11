Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has continued his infamous mind games with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) race hotting up.

Mamelodi Sundowns can still afford to draw, says a confident Pitso Mosimane

Following victory over Baroka on the weekend, the Brazilians have opened up a four-point gap over their rivals Orlando Pirates with only a handful of games to go before the end of the season. But while Sundowns have embraced their favourites tag, the Sea Robbers on the other hand have constantly downplayed talk of them winning the league.

However, the 53-year-old Sundowns mentor has called Pirates’ bluff suggesting that experience will eventually win the title.

“I am happy that (Pirates’ coach) Micho (Sredojevic) spoke about it (winning the league), finally. I have been waiting for that statement,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by The Star.

"When they played (Bloemfontein) Celtic, he said that the guys were a little bit nervous because they had to win and they knew that they couldn’t draw. There you are. They passed the monkey to us (by winning against Celtic) and we passed the monkey back to them (by beating Baroka),” he added.

"The most experienced team will prevail. They say that it’s our title. Musa Nyatama said that. Micho spoke so nicely about me. ‘What a man,’ he described me. He is a good guy. I have known him for a long time. He gave me Denis Onyango 10 years ago. But the monkey is on his back now. Let’s see what they will do. They can’t draw. We can draw,” he explained.

“But did you believe that? I like the last statement I told you about," Mosimane answered when quizzed about Pirates' stance on the PSL title race.

"Micho indirectly came out. You can always hide it but one slip of the tongue will say a lot. He said it. But I want Pirates in the Champions League," Mosimane added.

Furthermore, Mosimane referred to his side’s hectic schedule due to their competitiveness on three separate fronts.

"They are a good team. They are a big team. Let them play six games in three days. They are a well-rested team. Let them have this stress and see if they can handle the stress. They’ve had enough time to give us a hard time this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sundowns next welcome Bidvest Wits to Tshwane in what could potentially symbolise a change of guard if Sundowns are able to overcome the reigning champions on Saturday. Mosimane though, is taking nothing for granted and believes that Wits coach Gavin Hunt will not want to lose to his rival.

“Wits will never allow us to win. It’s a big one. They have their pride and integrity to play for,” he revealed.

“They will want to show that they can beat us. Huntie (coach Hunt) won’t want to lose to us. It’s okay. We might not win. But I think that he will do the same thing with Pirates. It’s okay. It cancels both teams,” he concluded.