Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi speaks about rising youngster, Cliff Nyakeya

Kenyan Premier League Coach of the Month for February Francis Kimanzi has lauded youngster Cliff Nyakeya for his new found form for Mathare United.

Nyakeya has scored five goals for the ‘Slum Boys’ this season, two more than his tally, last campaign, and his contribution to the team is being noticed by his boss, who is convinced the forward is destined for greatness.

“Nyakeya is that finisher every team needs and he can only get better with time. It’s too early to say where he will be at the end of the season but he is destined for bigger stages.”

The Dutch-trained coach, who beat Gor Mahia’s Dylan Kerr to the monthly gong on Wednesday, intends to keep the team competitive and winning this year in a bid to bag silverware at the end of the season and play continental football next year.

“The team has definitely made positive steps from where we were last season and it is evident in not just our start to 2018 but the endurance we are showing.

“We added a bit of experience in the squad but most importantly the young players learned from last year’s games. A lot of them had little or no experience but now they look quite at home. They play fearlessly and implement our strategies better hence the results.

Even though Mathare are four points off the summit, Kimanzi says it is too early to start talking about chances of his team winning their second KPL title this season.

“The league is very competitive and long so we are just taking one game as it comes and play to win every match. It is the points gathered here and there that culminate into a season’s performance.”

Mathare United are top of the log with 22 points, four above second-placed Gor Mahia, who have three games at hand.