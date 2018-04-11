Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi beats Dylan Kerr of Gor Mahia to Award

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi has floored Dylan Kerr of Gor Mahia to the Coach of the Month Award for February.

A blazing start to the season saw the Dutch-trained tactician pip Kerr to the gong in a tightly contested vote.

Kimanzi led Mathare United to three victories and one draw in February, an equal record to Gor Mahia’s Kerr, who lost the Award by two votes.

Mathare United beat Nzoia and Sony Sugar then dropped two points against Ulinzi Stars.

Kerr, on the other hand, led Gor Mahia to three consecutive victories over struggling Nakumatt, Zoo FC and Kariobangi Sharks then drew their last league match of the month, a goalless draw with Tusker.

The ensuing vote carried out by SJAK Football Commission went Kimanzi's way as he scooped ten votes to Kerr’s six.

Kimanzi won the first gong in 2017 after guiding Mathare United to another fine start before losing steam along the way.