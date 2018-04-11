Ajax Cape Town – Bidvest Wits Preview: The Urban Warriors are out to fight for PSL survival

The moment of truth has arrived for Ajax Cape Town as they go all out to rescue their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status this week.

Ajax Cape Town – Bidvest Wits: The Urban Warriors are out to fight for PSL survival

On Wednesday night, the Urban Warriors are at home to reigning league champions Bidvest Wits and their mission is to retain the full three points.

Coach Muhsin Ertugral’s troops are under pressure, but he believes three wins from their remaining five matches will be enough to escape the relegation axe.

A win over Gavin Hunt’s side will go a long way in boosting their confidence as they suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of AmaZulu in their previous match.

The Mother City-based outfit played to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture away to the Clever Boys in Braamfontein and will hope to stun the revived Students, having spent the entire second round placed in 15th spot is not a good reflection of how the side performed in previous seasons.

The former MTN8 Cup winners are one of the PSL clubs blessed with talented players, but their run in the league so far this season has not reflected their quality.

Ajax have 24 points from 25 matches and winning three matches on the trot will see them finishing with 34 points to ease their concerns.

A look at their upcoming fixtures, they will face Wits, Chippa United away, Baroka FC at home and will wrap up with titanic clashes against log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns away and Kaizer Chiefs in the Mother City.

These are the matches that will bring the best out of Ertugral and his men because these clubs are chasing wins for different reasons – finishing in the top eight and challenging for the title.

However, the Turkish-born tactician could be able to bag wins and move away from the bottom of the table, but they will need to score goals and do away with silly errors at the back.

For the Telkom Knockout Cup champions, they drew 1-1 against Nigeria’s Enyimba International last Friday in their quest to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

However, prior to that stalemate, they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at home in their midweek clash and will hope for continuity in the domestic scene.

Wits sit at number 10 on log, 32 points from 24 matches and will continue to push for a spot in the top eight bracket.

Their mission to qualify for the MTN8 Cup next season means Hunt will not have mercy for the Cape side.

On the other hand, he coach (Hunt) will also play this match with an eye to avenge their 2-0 defeat against the Brazilians at home when they visit Tshwane on Saturday afternoon.

To many, this clash at the iconic Cape Town Stadium is seen as a six pointer, but it is more than that, especially for the hosts who have to leave everything on the field of play.

The game gets underway at 19:30 on Wednesday night.