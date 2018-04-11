Gor Mahia ban Mathare 4A Branch after ugly scenes in Machakos

Gor Mahia have moved to ban one of their branches from attending matches following the ugly incidents witsnessed on Sunday in Machakos.

A number of fans were attacked by unknown goons after Gor Mahia beat SuperSport United 1-0 in the play-offs of Caf Confederation Cup.

K’Ogalo Secretary Ben Omondi has issued a statement confirming that Mathare 4A branch will not be allowed to watch any Gor Mahia match.

“My attention is hereby drawn to recent rise in spate of hooliganism; being orchestrated by a section of misguided elements within the Club fanbase, specifically Mathare 4A Branch.

“I wish to categorically state; hooliganism will not be tolerated in any form. Consequently, in consultation with Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi whose docket is in charge of Club Branches Welfare. Mathare 4 A Branch is banned from attending all Gor Mahia matches forthwith.

“Any fan (s) donning Mathare 4A regalia or traveling in vehicles branded with the said Branch name, banners etc will be reported to the authorities as an illegal criminal outfit.

“The Mathare 4A members who have been engaged in stabbing innocent football lovers will subsequently be apprehended and charged accordingly.

"Let this be a stern warning to other likeminded criminal elements within the club masquerading as fans. You time is up. Shape up or ship out!”