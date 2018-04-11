Elly Kalekwa: Sofapaka did not sack coach Sam Ssimbwa

Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa has refuted claims that the KPL club sacked head coach Sam Ssimbwa.

According to Kalekwa, Ssimbwa decided to resign after failing to deliver results based on his contract and did not want to spoil their relationship.

“He (Ssimbwa) said he does not want to spoil the business, and the work is too much and wants to leave. Am not aware if there was any sabotage or not. He is an adult and he knows what he wants. We have not fired anyone.”

The Ugandan tactician resigned on Sunday immediately after going down 2-1 to Thika United citing sabotage.

Despite Batoto ba Mungu lying fourth on the KPL log with 16 points after 10 outings, Kelekwa remains optimistic that his team has the power to win the title this season.

“Last season we finished second, our dream remains the same and that is to win the league. We are not far away on the log. We are going to fight for it,” Kalekwa told Vuvuzela.

Ssimbwa returned to Sofapaka in November 2016 for a second stint, having been at the dug out for the club in 2010.

The 2009 Kenyan champions have since appointed former skipper and lethal striker John Baraza as the head coach until the end of the season.