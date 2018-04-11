Kedah's Farhan out for rest of season on ACL injury

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Kedah will be without their young forward Farhan Roslan, the club announced on its social media on Wednesday morning.

The 21-year old, who was reportedly injured in the Red Eagles' friendly match against Perlis last Friday, has undergone a scan that confirmed that he has picked up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. He is expected to be out of action for the rest of the season, announced the club.

Farhan's performance has been hampered by repeated injuries last season, with him missing last year's FA Cup final.

This season he has made seven appearances in all competitions, while last season he played in nine league matches, and six FA Cup encounters.