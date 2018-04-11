Fittri rues Pulau Pinang's two dropped points against Kuantan

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Pulau Pinang winger Fitri Shazwan Raduwan has rued their goalless draw against Kuantan FA in their Malaysia Premier League match, on Tuesday.

Despite playing against a home side which has faced player exodus due to unpaid wages, the Panthers were unable to break down the Seagulls defences at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, even after the hosts went down to 10 men in the 68th minute following Fikri Elhan's sending off.

Speaking to Goal after the match, Fitri, who came on as a 68th minute substitution for Syukur Saidin in the match, admitted that the draw was a situation whereby they dropped two points, instead of gaining one point.

The former Selangor man however insists that there is still a chance for the Panthers, currently in seventh, to turn around their performance and gain a quick return to the top tier.

"We've dropped two points today, that's what it was.

"Our target is to return to the Super League. We can still attain this if we improve and stop taking things easily as this is already the sixth matchday. We don't have a lot of games left," said the two-time Super League winner.

Pulau Pinang are still in Selangor currently, as their next league match will be played at the Shah Alam Stadium this Friday; against Felcra FC, their second consecutive away game in the space of less than one week.