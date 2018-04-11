Football and rumours go hand in hand and we've got you covered with all the whispers swirling around this week in Australia.

Torres to head Down Under?

A-League transfer news & rumours: Fernando Torres to Australia, Massimo Luongo attracting interest

The free agent on everyone's lips currently is Spanish striker Fernando Torres, who announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old's agent has suggested the MLS or China are likely options for his client, ruling out staying in Europe or moving to the Middle East.

Australian journalist Sebastian Hassett has suggested Torres is the man to revitalise the stagnant A-League, via a column on The World Game .

Alessandro Del Piero lit up the Australian domestic league for Sydney FC from 2012-14, and the sentiment is Torres' pedigree and reputation will provide the competition with a similar boost.

Watch this space.

Luongo's hot form attracting suitors

Moving away from the A-League, Socceroos midfielder Massimo Luongo is attracting the attention of clubs in England and Spain after a hot streak of form for Championship side Queens Park Rangers and the national team.

Having scored four goals in his last seven starts for QPR, Premier League side Crystal Palace, Championship playoff-bound Aston Villa and La Liga's Malaga are all interested in the 25-year-old, according to The World Game .

Luongo was also Australia's best player in their 0-0 draw Colombia last month, pulling the strings in midfield alongside Mile Jedinak.

Mulvey close to Mariners job

A-League championship-winning coach Mike Mulvey is set to become the new Central Coast Mariners manager for next season.

As reported by The Covert Agent , Mulvey has been clear favourite to take over the role vacated by Paul Okon, with Arthur Papas also believed to be in consideration.

Mulvey won the league double with Brisbane Roar in 2013-14, but was sacked early into the next season after a poor run of form.

Theoharous to leave Melbourne Victory

Talented Melbourne Victory winger Christian Theoharous is set to depart the club for overseas at the end of the season, according to the Sydney Morning Herald .

It is believed the 18-year-old is keen to sign for a German club to test himself abroad, not because the lack of starting opportunities he has had at Victory.

Theoharous, who is predominantly a left winger, has been mainly used as a substitute this campaign because of the form of Leroy George and Kosta Barbarouses..

He scored one goal for the club in the match against Central Coast Mariners in round 23.