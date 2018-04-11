Singh desperate for Phoenix to stay

Sarpreet Singh says losing the Wellington Phoenix from the A-League would be a body blow for the aspirations of youth footballers in New Zealand.

Singh, 19, is a poster child for what he says is a key developmental role for the club.

Having come through its youth academy, the attacking midfielder has blossomed over the last two months as the Phoenix have lurched through the closing weeks with virtually no hope of qualifying for the play-offs.

One of the brightest talents in the Kiwi game, he is wary of reports out of Australia suggesting the Wellington club's demise is inevitable unless giant strides are made.

"To have the Phoenix here is so big because it's the only professional club in this country so it's a major pathway for the young kids," Singh said.

"As you can see, there's a few coming through now and I'm sure the pathway's successful, so we need to keep it if we can.

"That's the dream job isn't it? You want to be a professional footballer. You don't just want to play for the sake of playing."

The Phoenix licence agreement expires at the end of the 2019-20 season, with an extension granted only if the club achieves improved attendances - which have gone backwards this season - and commands greater broadcast revenue.

Another poor on-field campaign in 2017-18 has dented the cause, with the Phoenix's only hope of avoiding the wooden spoon being an upset win over the third-placed Melbourne City in their final-round match in Auckland on Saturday.

Singh is confident next season can be better, even though the club is yet to appoint a full-time coach to replace the departed Darije Kalezic.

He rates the season a personal success, having broken into the top team and attracted praise on both sides of the Tasman for his adroit touch and vision.

"Personally I've got some game time but hopefully we can sort things out next season and go strong.

"It's been a tough season for the team."

He suggested the players simply try to enjoy the final hit-out.

That policy nearly worked in last week's 2-1 loss to the Melbourne Victory before two late goals handed victory to the relieved hosts.