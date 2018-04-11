Heavy workload made us stronger: Sydney FC

Sydney FC believe they have passed the sternest test of their resilience this season with flying colours, clearing the path for a successful A-League finals series.

The Sky Blues will enjoy a week off after possibly lifting two trophies when they face Melbourne Victory for the beyondblue Cup in their final regular-season game on Friday, with the Premiers' Plate already won.

Forward Alex Brosque has admitted to physical tiredness after a heavy schedule which included their Asian Champions League (ACL) win in Korea last week to progress past the group stage.

But with no further ACL games before the domestic grand final, Brosque believes Sydney are well placed to continue the momentum into the finals with a strong performance against the fourth-placed Victory.

"It's been a very difficult couple of weeks for us, but I think we've handled it very, very well, which we expected to," Brosque said on Wednesday.

"Now we can move forward and wrap up the final game of the season and look forward to the finals.

"We're flying now.

"I think the hardest part mentally is what we've already been through - the travel, the games, the fact we had to win our last Champions League game. And we did that.

"They're all the mental battles we've overcome and become stronger because of it."

With Friday's game having no bearing on Sydney FC's top seeding, coach Graham Arnold has turned using records to motivate his chargers.

Already the first team to win back-to-back Premiers' Plates and tally 60 or more points in a season, Sydney can break Melbourne City's regular-season goal-scoring record of 63.

"Getting up for this week will be easy," Brosque said.

"They're the things Arnie uses to keep us motivated.

"Once your career's done, you look back and scroll through the history book and see Sydney FC there. Those things definitely make you proud.

"When you're eight points, 11 points, 14 points clear, it can be easy to lose focus of what you're doing, slacken off."