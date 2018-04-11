Isa Danladi says Kano Pillars are back stronger to challenge for the league diadem after they secured a 1-1 draw against Wikki Tourist at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

Isa Danladi delighted with Kano Pillars draw at Wikki Tourist

Ibrahim Musa's men earlier ended their three-match winless run with a 4-0 thumping of Ifeanyi Ubah last Wednesday and were hoping to restart an unbeaten outing against the Bauchi Elephants.

Ibrahim Alhassan's quick response in the first half ensured the visitors escaped defeat against Bala Nikyu's men after Nafiu Kabuga handed the hosts the opener on Sunday.

And the former Plateau United goalkeeper has praised his Sai Masu Gida mates' resilience and determination, having avoided their fourth loss in eight away matches this season

“It was a difficult match but I'm happy that we got a draw against Wikki Tourist," Danladi told Goal.

"It was not an easy game but I'm glad we got our equaliser quick enough. Before now, we had a few setbacks but I think we've put that behind us and our performance against Wikki showed that we are back stronger.

“Wikki area good side and gave a lot of problems in the second half, but we did very well to defend and was a game we didn't want to make a play to the gallery because we wanted to get the points.

“We are very happy about this point, though our initial target was to have three points. We are very satisfied with the result and we must continue to remain focused and maintain our good form.”