Samson Gbadebo gutted by Rivers United's loss to Katsina United

Samson Gbadebo has expressed his disappointment after Rivers United bowed 2-1 to Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Sunday.

Emeka Ogbugh's first-half equaliser saw Stanley Eguma's men cancel out Obinna Eleje's opener for the hosts but Martins Usule's late header sealed the three points for Abdullahi Biffo's side.

And the 21-year-old defender is bitter about his side's loss as he stressed that they deserved securing at least a point after putting up their season's best performance in Katsina.

"We had our best performance this season but the result was not what we desired," Gbadebo told Goal.

“Katsina United played well and were lucky to win. We created many chances but we were not fortunate to score with them.

"We had the aim of winning the match, and at worst pick a draw from the match. But sadly, all the good efforts we put up during the match failed to give us a point.

"We ended the match not getting anything when we conceded at the dying moments. I feel we don't deserve it. With our performance, we ought to have gotten at least a point.

“It is football. We will continue to work hard and learn from the loss. We have put the defeat behind us and plan to bounce back in our next game.

"We are playing Akwa United on Thursday and I believe we with determination and team spirit, we can win and put smiles on the faces of our fans."