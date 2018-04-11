Guardiola sent off at half-time as tempers boiled over in clash with Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had to watch the second half of the Champions League tie with Liverpool from the stands after being sent off following a clash with match officials.

Guardiola sent off at half-time as tempers boil over in Man City-Liverpool

Having lost the first leg 3-0 at Anfield, City came out for the return match loaded with attacking options and immediately put the Reds on the back foot.

Gabriel Jesus cut the deficit to two with a second minute strike, while Bernardo crashed a shot against the post as the hosts went all out for victory.

Pep, however, took apparent exception to some of the calls made by referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz, and at the half-time mark held a furious exchange with the official.

Lahoz in turn sent Pep off as he walked towards the tunnel, meaning he will not be able to take his place on the bench after the break.

A disallowed goal for City towards the end of the first half appeared to be the catalyst for the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach's rage.

Leroy Sane converted after Loris Karius' weak punch and a goalmouth scramble, but the winger's strike was called back for a marginal offside.