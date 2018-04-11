On the back of defeats on Sunday, a lot of attention will be on Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko when the Ghana Premier League returns in midweek.

Ghana Premier League matchday six preview: Hearts, Kotoko eyeing winning return

Matchday six offers the duo a rather prompt opportunity to put a smile on the face of their fans once again.

Hearts slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Berekum Chelsea. As they host 2015-16 champions Wa All Stars in Cape Coast, the seventh-placed Phobians would have to win to avoid further sliding down the table, as they did on Sunday.

One position above their arch-rivals, Kotoko similarly need to beat Ebusua Dwarfs in Kumasi to get back on track following a 2-0 loss to Ashanti Gold.

While the big boys struggle, leaders Ashanti Gold are seeking to continue their unbeaten run when they play as guests to bottom-placed Liberty Professionals.

Eyes set on the second spot, visiting Inter Allies are hoping to beat Elmina Sharks at their own backyard. Sharks are ninth on the table.

Chelsea may have done well to beat Hearts, but currently second from bottom on the table, the season is definitely far from what they had hoped for. Away at newly-promoted Karela United, the Blues could make it two wins on the bounce in their quest for an early turnaround in fortunes.

At Sogakope, fourth-placed Wafa are tipped to dispatch visitors Medeama, who interestingly tie the Academy Boys on the table.

Bechem United are on the search for their second win of the season as they welcome Dreams FC to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. The Hunters are 12th on the standings while Still Believe hold the third spot.

In the last fixture, Aduana Stars are hoping to continue their scoring spree in their home fixture with new boys Eleven Wonders, having racked in six goals in each of their last two matches in all competitions. With two games in hand, the Fire Boys sit lowly on the 14th spot, four places below the debutants.