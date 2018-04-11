Ashanti Gold coach CK Akonnor has shed light on how they beat Kotoko to three points in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Akonnor on beating Kotoko in Ghana Premier League

Samed Ibrahim and Shafiu Mumuni were the heroes of the day as their second half goals ensured a 2-0 win at Obuasi.

The result keeps the Miners firmly rooted at the top of the league table.

“I realised we played very well especially in the first half but Asante Kotoko were being very defensive, making it difficult for us to score," Akonnor said, as reported by Adomonline.

"So I had to improvise in the second half and it worked.

"I’m happy for my players because they listened to the tactical instructions and executed it perfectly.

“It was a good game, we were patient.

"Kotoko were defensive but we stayed true to our play because we knew at some point in the game, they were going to open up and with the substitutions we made, it helped in opening spaces in their defense."

It has been a good start for Ashgold in the topflight, having won four and drawn one of five games played thus far.

The Miners, who last won the championship in 2015, face Liberty Professionals in their next game.