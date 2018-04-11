Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny has been cleared of any wrongdoing following the decision of referee Andre Marriner to send him off in Saturday’s English Premier League clash against Southampton.

Mohamed Elneny’s red card vs. Southampton rescinded

The midfielder was shown a red card for violent conduct after a scuffle between teammate Jack Wilshere and Jack Stephens late in the game, which saw the latter dismissed.

The decision came after Elneny engaged in another bust-up with Cedric Soares. And after their 3-2 win, Arsenal launched an appeal against Marriner’s decision which has now turned out to be successful.

“Mohamed Elneny will be available for Arsenal’s next three games after an Independent Regulatory Commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Southampton on Sunday, April 8, 2018,” read a statement from the FA.

This comes as a huge relief for Arsene Wenger who, after losing Henrikh Mkhitaryan to injury, would have lost the former Basel midfielder for three games out of the remaining six.

The Gunners are in a race against missing out of the Uefa Champions League for a second consecutive season. They are currently placed sixth in the log, 13 points adrift of the top four.

The 25-year-old has played in 11 top-flight games for the Emirates outfit and will be eyeing his 12th appearance in the Europa League as Arsenal look to progress to the semi-final of the competition. The midfielder will also be available for selection in Sunday's league game against Newcastle United.