Fernando Torres likely heading to MLS or China - agent

Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres will likely head to Major League Soccer or China following this season, his agent has said.

Torres announced on Monday that he would be departing Atletico following the season's end, drawing a close to his second spell with his boyhood club.

The 34-year-old will now consider his future, with the striker set to be subject of interest from around the globe.

Speaking to Radio Marca on Tuesday, Antonio Sanz, director of communication with Torres' representatives Bahia Internacional, said the striker is likely destined for North America or Asia.

"There is no team yet," Sanz said. "But we do have ideas.

"One option is what you said [the United States] and another [China]."

Sanz went on to say that Torres would not be continuing his career in Europe, nor would he be moving to a club in the Middle East.

Torres has scored seven goals in 34 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season.

Over his two spells at Atletico, Torres has scored 113 goals in 330 appearances, making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2001.