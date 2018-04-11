Meunier names Everton & Dortmund as possible destinations as PSG exit looms

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier has named Everton, Valencia and Borussia Dortmund as possible destinations as considers his future.

The Belgium international arrived at Parc des Princes in July 2016 from Club Brugge.

Meunier established himself as a starter in his first season at PSG, but has found playing time harder to come by in his second campaign after the arrival of Dani Alves.

Alves and Meunier have split time in Ligue 1, but Meunier made just one appearance in PSG's Champions League campaign this season.

And the 26-year-old has been forced to consider his options as a frustrating season nears its conclusion.

“I don't ask for much, what I want is to play football," Meunier told RTBF.

“If I have to go down a notch to be able to be on the pitch, I’ll do it."

“We will see how it goes, I have two more years in Paris, my goal is to stay in. I like it a lot, just like my family.

“The club did not contact me, it’s hard to predict."

Meunier could draw inspiration from his international team-mate Michy Batshuayi, who struggled for playing time at Chelsea before starring during his current loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

“I could aim at a club like Everton, Valencia or Dortmund," the right-back continued.

"Michy Batshuayi did really well going there. The fun is playing football, and that’s the only thing I miss right now.”