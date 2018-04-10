Spending almost three seasons with no silverware at Kaizer Chiefs is something unusual, but club’s football manager Bobby Motaung says they do not feel any heat and it is business as usual at Naturena.

Bobby Motaung: Kaizer Chiefs had no special meeting

In the current term which is set to end in a month’s time, Amakhosi have one final opportunity to lift a trophy as they hope to beat Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-final in Durban on April 21.

The Soweto giants have been reduced to an ordinary side in recent times because of their failure to reach cup finals and challenge for the Premier Soccer League title.

At the beginning of 2018, Steve Komphela’s men were touted as strong favourites for the league title, but have now fallen out of the race.

With Chiefs refusing to throw in the towel, their character received praise when they rallied to beat Free State Stars 1-0 at the Goble Park last week, but they were stunned 3-0 to Chippa United a few days later.

The defeat left the Naturena-based club on the opposite side of attacks from their die-hard supporters, who hurled insults at Motaung and pelted missiles at the players and coach Komphela after the final whistle.

However, the football manager has downplayed talk they are feeling the heat, with reports suggesting that they called an urgent team meeting where players were told to up their game.

“Those are just internal operational issues. Why‚ what meeting are you talking about?” Motaung responded to TimesLive.

“Every week we have meetings. So, I don’t know what special meeting that was. We have meetings every week – whether we win or lose‚ we always have a meeting,” he explained.

“So, there’s nothing special. It was just a normal meeting,” he said.

Motaung could not commit on the coach’s future, preferring to say they will call a media day to announce their future plans.

“We’ll make proper announcements. We’ll make a proper media day where we’ll announce what our plans are and what we want to do‚” added Kaizer Motaung’s son.

“We’ll do that‚ but there’s no pressure at the moment. But we are going to make announcements in terms of what the club’s stance is at the moment,” he continued.

On more than one occasion this season, Komphela has opted to use midfielder Joseph Molangoane as Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s replacement, but the coach called on Bhongolethu Jayiya when ‘Rama’ got injured early in the first half.

The former Bafana Bafana skipper introduced Jayiya in the 14th minute, but later replaced him with Dumisani Zuma midway through the second half.

“I don’t want to comment on the team and issues. We are going to make proper announcements‚” Motaung reacted.

“The result on the weekend is just like one of those results where you win or you lose. So, it’s not like now we must start talking about the team and everything,” said the 47-year-old.

“We will make announcements soon in terms of what our decision is going forward,” he said.

“But I don’t want to discuss the team – because we lost 3-0 now I must… now we are in a dire state,” concluded the outspoken boss.

Amakhosi will hope to restore their pride when they meet Platinum Stars on Sunday afternoon.