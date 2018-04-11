SuperSport United Captain, Dean Furman says Gor Mahia will be difficult to break down in the Caf Champions League return leg match.

SuperSport United captain expects a tough game against Gor Mahia

The Kenyan champions will carry a goal advantage in the reverse fixture and the SuperSport skipper is wary of a gritty K’Ogalo even as he remains upbeat that they will eventually sail through to the next phase.

“They have a decent team and we have seen what they are all about. They will be difficult to break down in the return leg, but we are quite formidable at home and we will able to get good result playing on a good pitch,” said Furman.

SuperSport interim coach, Keitano Tembo echoed the same sentiments as his skipper, even warning that they will not underrate the visitors.

“Take nothing away from them. A team that goes to Tunisia and loses 1-0 to Esperance is a formidable team and we can’t take them for granted. They worked hard and deserve the victory,” Chembo told Michezoafrika.

Rwandan international, Jacques Tuyisenge scored the lone goal for Gor Mahia from the spot.