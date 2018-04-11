Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah can win the 2018 Ballon d’Or, according to African football legend Emmanuel Amuneke.

Amuneke: ‘Outstanding’ Mohamed Salah can win the Ballon d’Or

A magnificent season has seen the Egypt international score 29 goals in 31 appearances to tie with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in the race for Europe’s Golden Shoe.

The 25-year-old won his fourth PFA Player of the Month prize this season and was named Champions League Player of the Week, with his roll of honour seeing him draw comparisons to the Argentine superstar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And Amuneke – winner of the African Player of the Year in 1994 – believes Salah has stood out enough to earn the individual accolade.