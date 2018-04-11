Highlands Park have not ruled out a move for out-of-favour Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.

If Orlando Pirates keeper Sandilands wants a job, he must come to Highlands Park's offices - Sinky Mnisi

The experienced shot-stopper, who only joined the Buccaneers from Mamelodi Sundowns prior to the start of the current campaign, has struggled for game time at the Houghton-based side.

However, recent reports have revealed that Sandilands has attracted interest from Highlands Park, who gained promotion back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after winning the 2017/18 National First Division (NFD) title over the weekend.

The Lions of the North clinched the NFD title in style, hammering former PSL side University of Pretoria 5-1 at the Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

The Gauteng-based club has now began preparing for life in the elite league, and Sandilands is said to be one of the club's targets ahead of the July-August transfer window.

Highlands club director Sinky Mnisi could not confirm or deny reports linking the experienced shot-stopper to the club.

“All our players have PSL experience. So, there is no need to sign a lot of players,” Mnisi told Phakaaathi.

Mnisi disclosed that they have signed some players on a pre-contract in preparation for the 2018/19 PSL campaign.

“We have got a few players on a pre-contract already. We need about six more players for next season, then will be okay," he continued.

Highlands Park, who are under the guidance of former Pirates head coach Owen Da Gama, have impressively accumulated 59 points from 26 NFD games and scored over 50 goals so far this season.

“The coach will come to management and tell which players he wants and will sign them. We will not decide for him," Mnisi explained.

"If Sandilands wants a job, he needs to come to the office and talk to us and tell us that. He must first talk to the coach," he added.

"Then coach will decide if he wants him in the team or not. Then we can work from there,” Mnisi conlcuded.

Sandilands has made only 10 league appearances for Pirates this season.