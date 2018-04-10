Wafa prodigy Aminu Mohammed has been voted as Ghana Premier League Player of the Month of March following a brilliant run for his club during the period.

Aminu, Akonnor win Ghana Premier League awards

The 17-year-old scored three goals and made one assist in four games to top the goalscoring chart, helping his side into the top six on the log.

Aminu, who had trials at Manchester City last year, beat competitions from Dreams FC midfielder Zuberu Sharani and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan to annex the award.

Also, Ashanti Gold coach Charles Akonnor, who masterminded his side's incredible start to the season, won the Coach of the Month category.

The Miners are topping the log with 13 points. They picked three wins and a stalemate in the month of March, as well as scoring five goals and conceding one.

Wafa coach Klaus Rasmussen and Henry Wellington of Hearts of Oak were the other contenders.

Aminu and Akonnor will be handed their trophies before the kick off of matchday six on Wednesday.