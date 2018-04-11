Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says there is one PSL coach who's busy calling Themba Zwane on a regular basis.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: One PSL coach is calling Themba Zwane

‘Jingles’ said the coach is from one of the big clubs in South Africa, but he will not reveal his name for the sake of protecting him.

Although the former Caf African Coach of the Year doesn’t look impressed with the phone calls Zwane has been receiving, he said there would be complaints if he were to apply the same tactic.

Mosimane’s revelation comes after reports that he tried to lure Aubrey Ngoma, who was at the time on Cape Town City’s books before eventually joining the Tshwane giants late last year.

Moreover, Zwane has been reportedly linked with a possible move to Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs, in the previous January transfer window, while Orlando Pirates were also believed to be after his services.

However, the Tembisa-born midfielder extended his stay with the PSL log leaders and remains one of the club’s key players as they challenge for the Nedbank Cup, Caf Campions League and league title.

Speaking to one of SABC radio stations, SAfm, Mosimane confirmed that Zwane is receiving telephone calls, but they were not from Amakhosi boss, Steve Komphela.

"There's a coach of a big club busy calling Themba Zwane, I won't say who it is but it's not Steve,” Mosimane told SAfm.

“If I did the same there would be complaints. The coach is from one of the biggest teams and Themba says he's calling and calling," added the coach.

“I know the coach, he's very close to me but I will protect him,” concluded Mosimane.

The 28-year-old joined Sundowns in 2011 from Vardos FC and has played in 30 matches for the club including appearances in the Ke Yona, league, Champions League and Telkom Knockout Cup so far this season.

In this current term, the attacker has scored four goals and provided six assists for the 2016 African champions.

Mosimane is a concerned man because such stunts could stabilise his camp as they remain focused on their next league match against Bidvest Wits as they want to lift their eighth league trophy.

They lead the table with 49 points from 25 matches and are wrestling for honours with Pirates, who have 45 points after 25 games. The Soweto giants will face SuperSport United on Wednesday night.