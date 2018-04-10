Malaga injury sends Ghana international Muntari to the treatment room

Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Sulley Muntari will spend some time on the sidelines after picking up an injury, the club have announced.

The Ghanaian had the setback during Friday's 3-2 La Liga win over Malaga.

The 33-year-old, who received a yellow card in the 34th minute, was substituted after the first half.

"Sulley Muntari underwent medical tests after the game against Malaga, which revealed a grade 2 muscle injury in the middle third of the semitendinosus of his left thigh," the Spanish said.

"The Ghanaian international will spend a few days with medical and physiotherapy treatment as the evolution permits, and then begin the rehabilitation phase with the reformer Fran Molano, prior to his return to training with the group."

Muntari joined The Blue and Whites on a half-season deal in February, and has so far made seven league appearances involving six starts.

His absence will be a big blow for Clarence Seedorf's team, who are currently caught up in a fierce relegation battle.

On the books of Italian outfit Pescara last season, the Konongo-born's former clubs also include Serie A sides Udinese, AC Milan and Inter Milan, Portsmouth and Sunderland in England, and Al-Ittihad Jeddah of Saudi Arabia.