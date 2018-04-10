Orlando Pirates legend Helman Mkhalele says the Kaizer Chiefs management has to decide whether or not Steve Komphela is still the right man for the job sooner rather than later.

Helman Mkhalele: Kaizer Chiefs need to make a decision on Steve Komphela's future

Amakhosi suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to Chippa United in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) game at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, and the match ended in ugly fashion as angry fans pelted Komphela and players with bottles as they walked off the pitch.

“At this point, one cannot really tell whether Kaizer Chiefs are heading in the right direction or not under coach Steve Komphela,” Mkhalele said on Phakaaathi.

“Looking at the situation at the club, with the results not necessarily going in favour of Amakhosi, it is now up to the Chiefs management to decide if they are going to continue with the services of Komphela or they will look for an alternative who will bring in new ideas to take the club forward," he continued.

Chiefs saw their PSL title aspirations suffer a further setback as they are now 10 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have one game in hand.

“We have seen fans expressing their dissatisfaction and anger towards the coach and the players while the chances of winning the league get slimmer every game," he added.

“However, I have to commend the players for displaying unity with the coach when they escorted him through the tunnel after supporters began throwing missiles. In that, they own the responsibility as well, acknowledging that they did not perform on the field of play which led to the fans becoming agitated,” continued the Pirates legend.

The former South Africa international praised the Chiefs management and players for standing by Komphela, who has failed to win a major trophy since his arrival at the club in 2015.

“It was not the first time that Komphela had received such treatment from the fans, but the players and management rallied behind the coach before and they did it again when they lost 3-0 to Chippa United. These are lessons that need to be learned by everybody, that when you run a club, irrespective of the size or popularity of the side, you need to understand that there will be times when you don’t get results," Mkhalele explained.

“When the results don’t come, you don’t make instant and emotional decisions by firing the coach. Chiefs’ management have supported the coach but I am not quite sure that this time they will stand by him, especially with his contract coming to an end," he said.

“Sticking around with the coach for so long really needs to be applauded. I hope the management teams at other clubs – who often sack coaches at the drop of a hat – copy Chiefs and do away with the lack of patience. If this approach is adopted by most clubs, it will help in getting to the bottom of the problem," he concluded.