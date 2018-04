Changchun Yatai forward Odion Ighalo has called for peace in the world.

Ighalo, displeased by people’s attitude and actions geared towards creating hate and wickedness, has urged all to embrace peace.

The 28-year-old launched the Ighalo Orphanage Home in December 2017 and has scored a goal in the five league appearances this season.