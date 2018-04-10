Ezekiel Odera headlines AFC Leopards Player Of The Month nomination list

Ezekiel Odera is among the three nominees for AFC Leopards player of the month of March.

Odera made it to the list alongside Jaffery Odeny and Marvin Nabwire.

The trio has been on a fine for the former champions, helping the club climb to second on the log in March following four successive wins.

Odera, who also lost his mother in the same month, scored in all the game to take his tally to five this campaign.

Nabwire has also been in shape and was even on target in AFC Leopards’ 4-3 win over Mathare United.

The nomination list, posted on the club’s Facebook page, left Ingwe fans spoilt for choice with a few fans opting not take the poll.