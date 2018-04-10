Gor Mahia's weekend KPL fixture postponed

A Kenyan Premier League match pitting Gor Mahia against Kakamega Homeboyz has been pushed back.

The league defending champions were set to play Homeboyz on Saturday, but the tie has since been postponed to give Gor Mahia ample time to prepare for the Caf Confederation Cup return leg match against SuperSport United in South Africa.

Gor Mahia will carry a 1-0 advantage into the reverse fixture, set to be staged at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

The winner of the two-legged fixture will progress to the group stages and an automatic Sh28 million.

A draw of any kind against SuperSport will be enough to send Gor Mahia to the Group Stages.